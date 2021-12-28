ARTICLE

For the 13th consecutive term, Malta has been re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation, during its Assembly held earlier this Month.

This result is of course very prestigious for Malta and confirms that the country has one of the largest registers of merchant ships in the world and that it enjoys the respect of the international community in this sector.

The IMO Council is the executive body tasked with overseeing the entire operation of the organization. 40 members of the Council were elected from among the 176 member states of the organization. These elections will ensure that the Council is made up of members with the highest maritime interests, as well as ensuring that all regions of the world are represented on this Council.

The Assembly normally meets once every two years in regular session. It is responsible for approving the work programme, voting the budget and determining the financial arrangements of the Organization. It also elects the Organization's 40-Member Council.

Through this election Malta will continue to take an active part in this Council, and be at the forefront to increase further the safety and efficiency in the field of shipping.

