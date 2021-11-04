ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the fourth episode of Ganado Meets Transport, Jotham Scerri Diacono, co-head of the shipping department at Ganado Advocates, meets with Riccardo Landini, Chief Executive Officer at NAI International Ltd which forms part of the Navigazione Montanari S.p.A group - a major player in the Italian shipping scene, to discuss the prospects of the Maltese maritime industry, the challenges that lie ahead for the Malta flag, and what sets Malta apart from other flags in an increasingly competitive industry.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.