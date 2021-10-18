During a press conference held on the 14th of October, Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects Ian Borg announced that Transport Malta will be split into three independent authorities, each handling a specific segment, namely maritime, aviation and land transportation.

Transport Malta has been operating as the main leading authority, within its current structure, for 12 years and the need for autonomous authorities was felt as a result of continuous growth within each segment as well as in view of each sector's current and foreseeable challenges. The Minister detailed that a working group has been set-up for the purpose of de-merging the authority and handling all necessary administrative, legislative and industrial changes resulting thereof.

This change augurs well since it is bound to allow more focused attention to the maritime industry as well as the aviation industry, as we face new industry-specific challenges ahead.

