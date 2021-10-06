ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In the third episode of Ganado Meets Transport, Ganado Advocates' Matthew Attard, Senior Associate within the shipping team, meets with Ivan Sammut, Registrar General of Shipping and Seamen at the Malta Flag Administration, to discuss the factors which have contributed towards the international success of the Malta Flag, the current projects being undertaken by the registry of ships and the way forward for the Maltese maritime industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.