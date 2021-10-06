Malta:
2.3 Ganado Meets Transport With Ivan Sammut (Podcast)
06 October 2021
Ganado Advocates
In the third episode of Ganado Meets Transport, Ganado
Advocates' Matthew Attard, Senior Associate within the shipping
team, meets with Ivan Sammut, Registrar General of Shipping and
Seamen at the Malta Flag Administration, to discuss the factors
which have contributed towards the international success of the
Malta Flag, the current projects being undertaken by the registry
of ships and the way forward for the Maltese maritime industry.
