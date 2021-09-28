Following receipt of stakeholders' and interested parties' feedback on the recently introduced Non-Convention Vessel Code, Transport Malta issued a revised version of such instrument.

The revised Non-Convention Vessel Code will enter in force on 1st September 2021.

The Revised Non-Convention Vessel Code has been designed to better serve the needs of the industry whilst meeting the particular needs, demands and technologies of this market, in conformity with applicable national, EU and international rules, regulations and standards.

Vessels, already issued with a Non-Convention Vessel Code Certificate, must comply with the revised Non-Convention Vessel Code by not later than the first periodical survey that is carried out on or after the 1st September 2021.

One may download the Non-Convention Vessel (NCV) Code.

Originally published 16 April 2021.

