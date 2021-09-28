ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Merchant Shipping Directorate within Transport Malta has recently issued new Measurement Guidelines for Yachts and Other Types of Vessels (the 'Guidelines') which are to be read and construed in conjunction with the Tonnage Regulations (Subsidiary Legislation 234.19 of the Laws of Malta). These Guidelines have been issued by the Merchant Shipping Directorate within Transport Malta without prejudice to other applicable requirements. Therefore, should there be any conflict between the Guidelines and the Merchant Shipping Act or the Tonnage Regulations, it is the latter that shall prevail.

According to these new Guidelines, existing Malta Flag yachts and vessels which are already issued with a valid Tonnage Certificate prior the entry into force of the 2021 Tonnage Regulations amendment, are not required to be re-measured in line with the requirements/interpretations detailed in the Guidelines, unless the yacht/vessel undergoes modifications which may affect its dimensions and/or its type.

In case of any modification affecting an existing Malta Flagged vessel's dimensions and/or type, the yacht/vessel shall be re-measured in line with the requirements/interpretations detailed in the Guidelines.

These Guidelines are applicable as of 1st September 2021 and may be accessed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.