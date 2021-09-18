Malta:
2.2 Ganado Meets Transport With Michael Sillato (Podcast)
18 September 2021
Ganado Advocates
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In the second episode of Ganado Meets Transport, Ganado
Advocates' Matthew Attard, Senior Associate within the shipping
team, meets with Michael Sillato to discuss the Malta Registry of
Ships, how it got started and how it was developed into an
international ship register of repute we know today.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from Malta
A Decade Of The Aircraft Registration Act
Ganado Advocates
On the 22 June 2010, Parliament approved and published the Aircraft Registration Act, which came into force on 1 October 2010. This means that it has already been a decade since a decision...
Aviation - A Growing Focus In Malta
PwC Malta
Over recent years, Malta has witnessed growth in the aviation industry, attracting internationally renowned entities to set up operations in Malta.
Listen: Where Is Malta's Aviation Sector Heading?
Ganado Advocates
There has been an exponential increase in the number of Malta-registered aircraft and Malta-based aircraft operators since the incorporation of the Aircraft Registration Act in 2010.