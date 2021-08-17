Matthew Attard and Jan Rossi have contributed their insights about the current climate in Malta's shipping industry in a country-focused article published by Ship Management International.

Within their article, Ship Management International report about the challenges faced by the flag administration, brought about by COVID-19, as well as the successes registered despite such turbulent times. The report also delves into the shift towards digitalising shipping operations and environmental matters, amongst other topical issues.

Matthew and Jan talk about the clients' experience with the flag administration throughout the pandemic as well as Malta's recovery and growth plan in view of the expected shift towards digital administrative procedures.

Click here to access the full article.

Originally published by Ship Management International

