An important aspect of the Malta Flag registration, particularly for yachts, is the option for individual citizens to register their vessels in their own personal name if they hold a valid EU, EEA or Swiss passport.

Through Legal Notice 466 of 2020, the Maltese law has now been amended to include also citizens of the United Kingdom, as an eligible International Owner, which is beneficial to UK Citizens who already own vessels registered in Malta but also to those interested in obtaining a new European flag, following the Brexit developments.

In addition to the above mention individual citizens, body corporates or other entities, which enjoy to the satisfaction of the Registrar General legal personality, can also be registered owners under the Malta Flag and in case of non-residents/international owners, a local resident agent is to be appointed.

