"No proceedings may be brought by a person in England and Wales... on a cause of action in respect of which a judgment has been given in his favour in proceedings between the same parties, or their privies ... in a court of an overseas country, unless that judgment is not enforceable or entitled to recognition in England and Wales ..."

"The role of fictions in the development of the law has been likened to the use of scaffolding in the construction of a building. The scaffolding is necessary but after the building has been erected scaffolding serves only to obscure the building. Fortunately, the scaffolding can usually be removed with ease: Fuller, Legal Fictions (1967) p. 70. The idea that a ship can be a defendant in legal proceedings was always a fiction. But before the Judicature Acts this fiction helped to defend and enlarge Admiralty jurisdiction in the form of an action in rem. With the passing of the Judicature Acts that purpose was effectively spent. That made possible the procedural changes which I have described. The fiction was discarded.



It is now possible to say that for the purposes of section 34 an action in rem is an action against the owners from the moment that the Admiralty Court is seized with jurisdiction. The jurisdiction of the Admiralty Court is invoked by the service of a writ, or, where a writ is deemed to be served, as a result of the acknowledgement of the issue of the writ by the defendant before service: The Banco [1971] P. 137. From that moment the owners are parties to the proceedings in rem."



The right to arrest a vessel in an action in rem, i.e. an action against property, is primarily used to obtain security for a future court judgment or arbitral award. But can such right of arrest be exercised against a vessel after a judgment or arbitral award has been obtained pursuant to an in personam action (i.e. an action against a person)?This is an important question as the advantages and benefits of arrest are manifold. An arrest, which forces the vessel to remain within a jurisdiction, can be exercised based on a prima facie case at the commencement of the in rem proceedings and is relatively easier to obtain than an injunction. The arrest also places pressure on the party whose vessel has been arrested to provide security for the vessel's release and once judgment in an in rem action has been obtained, the arresting party enjoys higher priority from the proceeds of sale of the vessel as compared to certain categories of creditors.The High Courts in Malaysia have "the same jurisdiction and authority in relation to matters of admiralty as is had by the High Court of Justice in England under the United Kingdom Supreme Court Act 1981", pursuant to section 24(b) of the Courts of Judicature Act 1964. Hence, although Malaysia is not a signatory to the Brussels Arrest Convention 1952, by virtue of section 24(b), the High Courts in Malaysia has the same in rem jurisdiction to arrest seagoing vessels as the High Court of a signatory to the Arrest Convention, namely the UK.The UK High Court's admiralty jurisdiction is set out in sections 20 to 24 of the UK Supreme Court Act 1981 (since renamed the Senior Courts Act 1981) (""). These sections provide that, subject to the satisfaction of specified conditions, an in rem action may be brought against a ship (or in certain circumstances, a sister ship), amongst others, when a claim gives rise to a maritime lienor a statutory lien under the SCA.The bringing of an in rem action against a vessel has been regarded as a separate action to an in personam action. This is so even though it has been decided in[1989] 2 SLR 267 that upon an appearance being entered by the owner/bareboat charterer of the vessel in an in rem action, the in rem action becomes a hybrid action against the property, as well as an in personam action against the defendant entering appearance.Early cases in the 1800s have held that where an in personam judgment against a shipowner is unsatisfied, the plaintiff is not precluded from bringing an in rem action against the vessel ((1859) 166 ER 1220;(1859) 166 ER 1221;(1888) 13 P.D. 82).The most famous application of this principle was in[1979] 1 QB 377 ("") which concerned an arbitration award. This rule formulated in The Rena K (which would later become known as the 'no bar rule') was held to apply to claims involving maritime liens and statutory liens. Brandon LJ's reasoning was that based on the authorities, "a cause of action in rem, being of a different character from a cause of action in personam, does not merge in a judgment in personam, but remains available to the person who has it so long as, and to the extent that, such judgment remains unsatisfied". On that basis, it was held that the same principle must apply to an arbitral award which is based on a cause of action in personam.This principle also applies conversely – an earlier judgment in rem does not preclude an in personam action against the owner of the vessel on the same cause of action if the judgment in the earlier action remains unsatisfied from the proceeds of judicial sale of the vessel ([1922] P. 213;(1863) 143 ER 721).The position in the UK changed following the UK House of Lords' decision in[1998] 1 Lloyd's Rep 1 (""). In that case, a judgment in personam was entered against the shipowner in India. Subsequently, the plaintiffs proceeded to arrest the defendant's vessel in the UK by invoking her admiralty jurisdiction. The question before the UK Supreme Court was whether the in personam action fell within the prohibition in section 34 of the UK Civil Jurisdiction and Judgments Act 1982 (""). Section 34 reads as follows:Lord Steyn in his speech which was unanimously agreed to by the other judges of the UK Supreme Court held that an action in rem was in reality an action against the shipowner from the moment that the Admiralty Court was seized with jurisdiction, either by service of a writ or when it is deemed served. Hence, the in personam judgment in India fell squarely within section 34 of the CJJA as a judgment that had been given in favour of the plaintiff between the same parties or their privies. The plaintiff was therefore barred from bringing the in rem action in the UK. In his conclusion on the action in rem point, Lord Steyn stated:Such finding by Lord Steyn effectively meant that an action in rem or arrest on a cause of action which is the same as the underlying cause of action in a prior in personam judgment, is no longer permitted.The decision in the Indian Grace (No 2) has been met with resistance in other common law jurisdictions, The 'no bar rule' formulated by Lord Justice Brandon in The Rena K, or its underlying principles has been consistently preferred over the Indian Grace (No 2) in these jurisdictions, with the Indian Grace (No 2) found to be limited to issues arising out of section 34 of the CJJA.AustraliaIn the Australian case of[2008] 1 Lloyd's Rep 119, the question the Federal Court had to deal with was whether the filing of an in rem action amounted to an abandonment of the right to arbitrate. It was held that bringing an in rem action is not inconsistent with the right to arbitrate and the court favoured the procedural theory, i.e., an in rem proceeding does not merge with or become, in personam proceedings once the defendant enters an appearance. The court distinguished the Indian Grace (No 2) and confined Lord Steyn's decision to one concerning section 34 of the CJJA only, which is not applicable in Australia.New ZealandThe New Zealand High Court in[2001] 2 Lloyd's Rep 319 rejected the defendant shipowners' argument that if an arbitral award was made, it would result in the underlying cause of action merging in the award. The court held that an arbitration award determining the amount owed by the defendant shipowners does not exhaust the underlying cause of action and hence would not preclude the plaintiffs from continuing to prosecute in rem proceedings. The court held that the rule that an unsatisfied in personam judgment does not exclude a subsequent in rem claim applies in the case of an unsatisfied arbitral award – effectively upholding the 'no bar rule' expounded by Lord Justice Brandon.SingaporeIn[1999] 2 SLR(R) 793, the Singapore Court of Appeal analysed the nature of an admiralty action in rem and found that: