In response to industry demand, the Merchant Shipping Directorate developed the Passenger Yacht Code (the "PYC"), which came into force on the 25th of May 2021. The PYC seeks to implement a more tailored approach to the regulation of "Passenger Yachts" (as defined therein), which reflects their operational pattern and risk profile, as well as the development of the yachting industry as a whole. The local regulatory framework now caters for two different regimes, one which pertains to Passenger Yachts, and another which is applicable to "Commercial Yachts" (pursuant to the Commercial Yacht Code). These two specialised codes must be considered in tandem with applicable requirements under domestic and international law.

The PYC has been notified to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and is intended to be routinely reviewed and updated, as necessary.

