Issue no. 31 of the Shipping & Maritime Law Newsletter is now available.

Click here to view the newsletter

In this issue:

News:

  • Shipping and ESG

Articles & Publications:

  • Malta's role in ship recycling and its impact on environmental protection
  • Crew management and tonnage tax
  • Marine Environment: Pollution preparedness, response and cooperation
  • Amendments to tonnage regulations

MSD Notices:

  • Amendments to the promulgation of the merchant shipping regulation
  • DNV GL changes name to DNV
  • Non-Convention Vessel Code Rev.2
  • Authorised Classification Societies Rev.3
  • Mentally Healthy Ship's Guide
  • Potential hazards associated with grey water tanks on board ships

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.