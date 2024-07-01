SSEK Law Firm partner Denny Rahmansyah sat down with the Singapore Academy of Law to discuss the legal landscape in Indonesia for cross-border mergers and acquisitions.

Denny provides insight on the evolution of Indonesia's M&A framework and the measures businesses can employ when operating in the country's rapidly changing business landscape.

He discusses, among other topics, Indonesia's legal framework and how it facilitates cross-border mergers and acquisitions while ensuring regulatory compliance and investor protection, and regulatory challenges corporate counsel may encounter when overseeing cross-border M&A transactions involving Indonesia.

Denny also talks about how Indonesia's approach to due diligence, negotiation, and documentation in cross-border M&A may differ from other countries in Southeast Asia.

