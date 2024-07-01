ARTICLE
1 July 2024

Navigating Cross-Border M&A: Insights Into Indonesia's Legal Landscape

S
SSEK Law Firm

Contributor

SSEK Law Firm logo
SSEK Legal Consultants was formed in 1992 and today is one of the largest corporate law firms in Indonesia. SSEK offers the full suite of corporate and commercial services across a range of practice areas. We have the experience and expertise to handle the largest, most complex cross-border transactions and projects in Indonesia.
Explore
SSEK Law Firm partner Denny Rahmansyah sat down with the Singapore Academy of Law to discuss the legal landscape in Indonesia for cross-border mergers and acquisitions.
Indonesia Corporate/Commercial Law
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

SSEK Law Firm partner Denny Rahmansyah sat down with the Singapore Academy of Law to discuss the legal landscape in Indonesia for cross-border mergers and acquisitions.

Denny provides insight on the evolution of Indonesia's M&A framework and the measures businesses can employ when operating in the country's rapidly changing business landscape.

He discusses, among other topics, Indonesia's legal framework and how it facilitates cross-border mergers and acquisitions while ensuring regulatory compliance and investor protection, and regulatory challenges corporate counsel may encounter when overseeing cross-border M&A transactions involving Indonesia.

Denny also talks about how Indonesia's approach to due diligence, negotiation, and documentation in cross-border M&A may differ from other countries in Southeast Asia.

Find the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
  SSEK
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More