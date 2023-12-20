As Luxembourg updates its legislation and prepares for a potential surge in new types of funds, what do lawyers anticipate? Let's dive into our partners' insights on the Luxembourg fund industry's current state and developments.

Total net assets in the Grand Duchy's investment funds amount to around €5.2 trillion, making it Europe's largest fund centre, and the second largest worldwide after the United States.

Our specialists in the Luxembourg Report published by Reports Legal provide their analyses on the legal market, highlighting the growth of the alternative funds and Private Equity markets, and how our teams can best accompany its actors through the changes, and futureproof their business models.

Luxembourg: Funds in Flux

