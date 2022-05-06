May 2022 – Today's uncertainties at the European Union's eastern border have left companies questioning the safety of their people and the continuity of their operations in that part of the world. Businesses in the IT and BPO sectors that had found talent and growth opportunities in counties such as Ukraine, or Moldova are now rethinking their strategy and options to move operations across the border, either temporarily or permanently.

Our team in Bratislava has prepared a quick overview of the most important aspects that you need to consider if you decide to move your operations to Slovakia.



