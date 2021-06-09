The effects of the Corona-crisis shall reiterate long time after the virus shall have been beat. Both sellers and purchasers better prepare for that to make new transactions Corona-proof.
We wrote an article before about the influence of the corona crisis on pending, done and future M&A transactions.
BUREN's M&A specialists recently updated the practical checklist they prepared earlier. This checklist focuses on M&A aspects to be taken into account during the Corona-crisis. This checklist will be amended and extended over the coming months while we learn more about what further legal implications Corona will have on businesses and M&A.
Feel free to reach out to one of the contacts to request future updates (latest update June 2021).
This checklist is not comprehensive and subject to change
