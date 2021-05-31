ARTICLE

1. INTRODUCTION

Straightforward question → Does Bosnia and Herzegovina allow dual citizenship?

Straightforward answer → Yes

If you consider yourself emotionally connected with Bosnia and Herzegovina, and you have certain legal preconditions, think about taking on citizenship acquisition proceedings and enjoy the complete right as any citizen, regardless in which part of the world you reside.

2. DUAL CITIZENSHIP IN THE WORLD – STATE AND TRENDS DURING THE YEARS

The notion of multiple citizenship is always active and interesting topic, mostly because it is very popular and advisable to have "option B" for private and business activities, especially among the most developed economies of the world.

Most people are legally considered citizens of only one country - however, the last 20 years or so, have seen new trends in citizenship institute.

It's common to human beings to not lean on single option in life, and especially not to fall under the legal regulations of one country, but to have various possibilities.

Possessing dual or even multiple citizenship once was an unacceptable situation, as in times when states had large military obligations and were regularly in conflict with each other – so it was assumed that a person could have a relationship and appropriate loyalty to only one state. Also, until some beginnings of this century, a large number of states considered dual citizenship as a threat to state functionality.

With the liberalization of the world market and the great migrations that have led and are leading to the conclusion of international marriages, this had to change. One of the milestones on this issue in Europe is the 1997 European Convention on Nationality.

3. STATUS OF BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA REGARDING DUAL CITIZENSHIP

The starting point of all legal aspects regarding the citizenship of Bosnia and Herzegovina is, of course, the Law on Citizenship of BiH.

However, Bosnia and Herzegovina has signed a mutual/bilateral Agreement with several countries, which regulates the possibility for a BiH citizen to have another citizenship.

Until this point, BiH has signed agreements with three countries:

The Republic of Croatia Serbia Sweden

Frequently asked question:

What if I have the citizenship of a country with whom BiH does not have a bilateral agreement? (for instance – Canada, United States of America etc.)

Regardless of the lack of bilateral agreements with countries apart from mentioned above, if you enjoy origin from Bosnia and Herzegovina based on parents, there is a great possibility of acquiring BiH citizenship in such situations. It is necessary to carefully investigate both the legal assumptions and possible obstacles in the country of your current citizenship, and to check upon the specific basis on which citizenship of Bosnia and Herzegovina can be acquired (whether it's based on one parent or maybe both, and so on).

4. CHECK UPON THE LEGAL PREREQUISITES FOR ACQUIRING THE CITIZENSHIP OF BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

Every situation regarding the possibility of acquiring BiH citizenship requires a dedicated analysis, so interested parties are always instructed to contact us via e-mail and provide more detailed information about themselves and their parents or ancestors (like the place of birth of parents, their past or current residence in BiH etc.).

We recently put down on paper dual citizenship topic in our author's article, which you can check clicking here (Regarding the Agreement on citizenship with Republic Croatia).

It is at our moral and civil interest to offer you a gratuitous professional assessment of obtaining citizenship, so that in the end you can get a percentage of the chances of enrollment in the Records/Book of Citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

