BOV Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Enchanting String Quartet Concert

All set for Second Mini Concert to be held on 20th May

As part of its journey celebrating half a century of service in the communities of Malta and Gozo, Bank of Valletta is thrilled to announce the second in a series of mini concerts featuring a string quartet from the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

The concert, featuring a repertoire by Mro Charles Camilleri, Mro Joseph Vella, and W.A. Mozart, will be held on Monday 20th May 2024 at 19.00 hours at St Barbara's Church in Kalkara. Attendance is free of charge and no booking is required. Seating is available on a first-come basis.

The concert follows the first in the series of performances that was held on Wednesday 8th May at the Basilica of Sidtna Marija of Porto Salvo and St Dominic in Valletta. These performances represent the perfect fusion of the Bank's artistic and heritage arms under its Corporate Social Responsibility Program. The venues chosen are ones where the Bank supported the conservation of important artifacts; for instance, in Valletta's Basilica where the first concert was held, the Bank's financial support was instrumental in the conservation of works of art of Giuseppe Calì that cover the church cupola.

Apart from the music performances, audiences can also appreciate the works of art that have been restored. During the first event the audience was treated to a short talk by Agatha Grima from Agatha Grima Conservators who were entrusted with the conservation works. The paintings had been suffering structurally and the conservation works undertaken were aimed at stabilising their structural integrity and removing layers of old varnish, grime, and candle soot that were dulling Cali's original palette. Father Michael M Camilleri OP made a brief intervention during which he spoke about the Basilica's rich history and the critical conservation works undertaken on the works of art.

Talking about this captivating series of concerts, Mr Ernest Agius, the Bank's Chief Operations Officer said, "We are delighted to commemorate the Bank's 50th anniversary with such memorable musical experiences. These concerts are a testament to the Bank's enduring dedication to local arts and culture and our commitment to continue supporting the different communities around Malta and Gozo. We invite members of our communities to join us in celebrating this milestone and enjoy the spectacle that we are putting up for this occasion."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.