BOV Volunteering In The Service Of Local NGOs

Dedicated Day Off for Voluntary Service

Bank of Valletta has announced a new initiative aimed at fostering community engagement and social responsibility among its employees. All bank employees are being granted one additional day off every year, specifically designated for voluntary service in support of the green stakeholder or the social sphere. Since the initiative was launched, a number of bank employees have already given a much-needed helping hand to various NGOs focusing on the environment, animal welfare and children in need.

This initiative reflects Bank of Valletta's commitment to giving back to the communities in which it operates and recognises the importance of volunteering as a practical means of making a positive impact to society. Explaining this initiative, Charles Azzopardi who heads the Bank's CSR team said, "The Bank has a far-reaching program through which we have been supporting local communities over the past decades. This program is strongly linked to the Bank's commitment to be an active member of Maltese society. We are now taking this commitment a step further, by encouraging our people to experience voluntary work first-hand, whilst also supporting NGOs in their invaluable work and contribution towards the communities we live in. ."

Over the past two months, Bank employees have participated in tree planting and clean-up events in Malta and in Gozo with Coast is Clear. Others have spent a day helping the animal sanctuary AAA (Association for Abandoned Animals), while other teams dedicated their day to helping Fondazzjoni Sebħ, which is focused on empowering women and children to reintegrate in the community. The different groups supported the residents from Dar Santa Tereza, Dar Fra Diego, and Dar San Nikola, that collectively home around 50 children in care.

Ray Debattista, Chief People & Culture at the Bank, explained how this initiative is also serving to boost employee well-being. "At Bank of Valletta, the well-being of our people is a priority, and we recognise the crucial role that voluntary work and the culture of giving back to society plays in the enrichment of individuals. By providing our employees with dedicated time to engage in voluntary service, we are not only aiming to make a positive difference in the communities we serve but also strengthen the bonds of teamwork and camaraderie. In the end we are fostering a sense of pride and fulfillment among our teams and cultivating a more compassionate workforce."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.