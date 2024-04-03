Join us over the next nine months as Global Managing Partner William Peake sits down with each of our office managing partners to learn more about them and their jurisdictions. Each episode will discuss a broad range of topics from the personal to the professional, sharing insights shaped by their local experiences.

In our third episode, William Peake sits down with BVI Managing Partner Tanya Cassie-Parker as she reflects on her journey with Harneys and the growth and evolution of Harneys and the British Virgin Islands. It's a wonderful journey covering compelling advice to younger lawyers and quite possibly the best fictional dinner party imaginable.

