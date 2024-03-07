ARTICLE

On 6 February 2024, the Governor of Bermuda, Ms Rena Lalgie, announced the appointment of Mr Larry Mussenden as the next Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Bermuda. Mr Justice Mussenden has officially commenced his role on 8 February 2024.

Mr Justice Mussenden was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 1995 and the Bermuda Bar in 1996 and has over 27 years of professional legal experience in both public service and private practice. Prior to his appointment as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Bermuda, Mr Justice Mussenden has served various roles including Crown Counsel between 1996 and 2001 and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice in 2004 under the then Progressive Labour Party Government after he was made Government Senate Leader the year before. After working in private practice from 2007 to 2016, Mr Justice Mussenden became the Director of Public Prosecutions from 2016 to 2020 and on 3 December 2020, he was appointed as a Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court of Bermuda. In addition, Mr Justice Mussenden also served in the Royal Bermuda Regiment and retired as a Major and Second-in-Command.

The appointment of Mr Justice Mussenden is widely praised and supported. In confirming the appointment, the Governor stated:

"Mr Mussenden is a highly regarded lawyer both within Bermuda and internationally. I am confident that his legal expertise and leadership experience will serve the Supreme Court well, helping to maintain the island's standing as a legal jurisdiction of the highest order."

The Shadow Minister of Legal Affairs, Scott Pearman, said:

"The One Bermuda Alliance offers its congratulations to Chief Justice Mussenden on his appointment to lead our island's court system. Bermuda is fortunate to have a talented judiciary at all levels. The elevation of Mr Justice Mussenden to become our next Bermudian Chief Justice will continue this tradition. It is important for Bermuda to maintain a strong and independent judicial system. The Chief Justice has our support to ensure this vital separation of powers and to promote the rule of law."

Mr Justice Mussenden is the 43rd Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Bermuda, succeeding Mr Narinder Hargun who served from July 2018 until his retirement in December 2023.

