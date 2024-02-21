#ForbesAfrica highlights the continent's innovation front-runners in the 2024 Global Innovation Index. Mauritius leads, ranked 57th globally, exemplifying a successful shift to a diverse #economy with robust manufacturing and #financial sectors. Supported by the MRIC and lauded by the #WorldBank, Mauritius exemplifies innovation-driven growth.

Discover more on these innovators at Forbes Africa: https://lnkd.in/dNHR6XD4.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.