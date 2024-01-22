ARTICLE

Appointing the right C Suite executive for your organisation demands a meticulous approach, one that transcends conventional hiring practices.

Getting the right person for the job requires a deep understanding of the outcomes you expect from this pivotal role and aligning them with your business goals.

Take a moment with a pen and paper to write down 3-5 specific results you want the new executive to achieve. This exercise not only clarifies your expectations but acts as a practical guide for the hiring journey.

Start by removing vague statements like “improve strategy” and focus on clear, defined results.

To turn your aspirations into reality, it's necessary to take a hard look at your company's resources.

Identify the resources that you, the employer, must have in place, for the new hire to achieve the results identified.

Be candid about where you might fall short – whether it's in human resources, tech capabilities, marketing, or client relations. This honest evaluation points out the weak spots, allowing you to strategise for improvement together with the prospective candidates.

With your goals and resources in focus, turn your attention to the skills needed to achieve those results.

Consider both technical know-how and soft skills required for success.

This approach not only simplifies your hiring process but also equips you to assess candidates more effectively during interviews.

By adopting this systematic approach, you not only gain clarity but also uncover potential hurdles within your organization.

Think of it like a roadmap for C Suite recruitment.

If you find yourself navigating uncertainties or needing additional insights, a professional consultation might be beneficial to help you gain perspective.

