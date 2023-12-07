As the joyous holiday season draws near, CSB Group's Social Committee has orchestrated a heartwarming initiative that encapsulates the true essence of generosity. Partnering with Toys for Tots, the committee has gathered contributions from CSB Group's thoughtful employees. These heartfelt donations have been transformed into a delightful array of Christmas gifts, destined to bring smiles to the faces of children currently receiving care at Mater Dei Hospital.

Toys for Tots is a community-driven initiative going beyond the mere act of bringing smiles to the faces of children who are currently hospitalised, living in residential care, refugee centres or domestic violence shelters. This warm initiative not only aims to uplift the spirits of young ones but also strives to underscore the profound significance of sharing the festive joy with those who find themselves in need. Toys for Tots collaborates with different NGOs to curate a list of children and their Christmas wishes, coding them and sharing the wishes on their Facebook group from where members of the public have the opportunity to commit to making these dreams come true by selecting and fulfilling a child's wish from the shared list.

CSB Group proudly collected a commendable sum which has been earmarked and skilfully administered by our dedicated Social Committee. With great care and consideration, the committee undertook the responsibility of selecting and procuring meaningful gifts, all aimed at bringing joy and fulfilment to the cherished wishes of children.

The funds raised for this initiative not only represents a financial contribution but also embodies the collective spirit of generosity within the CSB community. We are immensely proud to witness the tangible outcomes of our shared commitment to social responsibility. As these carefully chosen gifts find their way into the hands of the children, we hope to create lasting memories and moments of joy, embodying the true spirit of giving during this festive season.

