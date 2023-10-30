The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has recently released a comprehensive evaluation of countries' effectiveness and technical compliance ratings.

We are thrilled to share the fantastic news that Mauritius has achieved a perfect score of 40 out of 40!

This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication and hard work of all the stakeholders involved in ensuring that Mauritius adheres to international standards.

