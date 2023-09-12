To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Legal Practice in Central Asia held an interview with Liya
Akzhanova, Partner of GRATA International Kazakhstan in Astana
within the framework of the project: "Successful Partnership
in Law Firm".
In the interview, Liya spoke about the difference between the
work of an in-house lawyer and a consultant, about the work of the
AIFC, about the work of government bodies in Kazakhstan, about the
variety of projects in consulting and much more.
We express our deep gratitude to Leah for sharing her experience
and interesting interview!
The Legal Practice in Central Asia held an interview with Zaira Sarsenova, Partner of GRATA International Kazakhstan in Atyrau within the framework of the project: "Successful Partnership in Law Firm".
