ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Axis was pleased to host the MGI Africa regional meeting 2023 at Labourdonnais Hotel, Mauritius.

The Meeting comprised of insightful discussions, presentations and networking sessions. Feel the energy of working together, sharing insights, and building connections all in one event, through the video highlights.

Watch the video to relive the MGI Africa Region Meeting 2023.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.