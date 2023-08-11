ARTICLE

Kazakhstan: Interview With Zaira Sarsenova, Partner Of GRATA International In The Framework Of The Project "Successful Partnership In Law Firm"

The Legal Practice in Central Asia held an interview with Zaira Sarsenova, Partner of GRATA International Kazakhstan in Atyrau within the framework of the project: "Successful Partnership in Law Firm".

In her interview, Zaira shared about true leadership, when colleagues within the firm inspire new successes and achievements, about women leaders, about combining motherhood and work, about taking care of clients, and much more.

