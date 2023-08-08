Mr. Frédéric Bontems, the newly appointed French Ambassador to Mauritius, presented his credentials to President Prithvirajsing Roopun on August 1, 2023.

During the meeting, Ambassador Bontems underscored the strong and warm relations between France and Mauritius, emphasizing their foundation in friendship, shared history, and mutual respect. He expressed his commitment to enhancing bilateral ties during his tenure.

The discussion with President Roopun covered various topics, including bilateral relations, regional and international matters, and urgent global issues such as global warming and globalization.

The importance of collaboration to tackle common challenges was also highlighted during the meeting.

Read the full communiqué HERE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.