ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Law Department Performance from Switzerland

Social Elections 2024 - The New Legislation Has Been Published! Claeys & Engels On 1 June 2023, the federal parliament voted the law fixing the electoral calendar and making some amendments to the electoral legislation. The new law was published in the Belgian State Gazette...

Life In Finance Meet And Greet Video 2023 Jersey Finance Limited Jersey Finance's Life in Finance Scheme brings together local sixth-form students with Jersey financial firms for work placement opportunities.

İtibar Yönetimi Nedir? İtibar Yönetimi Neden Önemlidir? (Video) MGC Legal İtibar yönetimi, yazılı ve sözlü medya ile sosyal ağ sağlayıcıları aracılığıyla, gerçek veya tüzel kişi hakkında veya onlar tarafından oluşturulmuş markalar yönünden toplum nezdinde oluşturulan...

Building Resilience: Ukrainian Law Firms One Year Into The War Sayenko Kharenko As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine hit the one-year mark, we asked Ukrainian law firms how they adjusted to the new circumstances...

Advanced Deduplication, Twins Beyond Fingerprints Swiss FTS AG Technology is used to support investigations and review projects in many ways, including saving time and money through data reduction.