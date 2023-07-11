ARTICLE

Mauritius: Experience The Future Of Your Career With Axis! (Video)

We are thrilled to invite you to the upcoming Industry Recruitment event at UoM on 11 & 12 July from 9am till 4pm, where endless opportunities await your career aspirations.

As we gear up for this eXciting event, we invite you to relive Axis's participation in the Financial services career fair through an eXclusive video. Witness the energy, eXcitement, and fruitful interactions that unfolded as talented individuals like yourself discovered their ideal career paths with Axis.

Unlock your potential and chart your path to success with us!

