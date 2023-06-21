Putting Peeple at the centre of your HR

Companies outsource all sorts of services for a variety of reasons. Peeple offers human resource services, invaluable for those who might not have their own in-house expertise or who require additional support. Peeple's Chief People Officer Lucienne Muscat stresses that their approach to their clients is based on creating a partnership.

Photo – Mr. Lucienne Muscat, Chief People Officer, Peeple

For those who don't know your company, can you provide some background?

Peeple is a boutique firm that is dedicated to crafting flexible, tailored people solutions that embody the unique needs and visions of our clients. Our philosophy centres around a simple, powerful idea: a business's success is intrinsically linked to its ability to cultivate a vibrant people culture – a culture of connection, compassion, positivity, development and recognition. At our core, we are collaborators, believing in the power of joint effort and shared vision. As HR partners, we are dedicated to contributing towards our clients' triumphs. Our commitment to this partnership extends beyond merely meeting objectives; it involves truly understanding the intricacies of each organisation's culture and optimising this into effective people strategies that create an environment where both the business and its people can thrive.

Can you share a little-known fact about your company?

In the vast, wild frontier of the startup world, there's a newcomer in town: us. We're so new, in fact, that the ink is still drying on our business cards, and Google's algorithms might still be wondering, "Who are these Peeple?" But never fear, we are not completely shrouded in mystery. We can drop a tidbit to pique your curiosity. For starters, Peeple's dynamic, full-time workforce comprises two stellar individuals. And as fate would have it, they both hail from the splendid month of July. Two Cancers steering the ship. The sceptics among you might be thinking: "Two Cancers? Doesn't that mean daily soap operas?" Fear not; it's a strictly drama-free zone at Peeple HQ, we assure you.

What are you currently working on and what are your company's plans and strategic priorities for the coming years?

While HR plays a crucial function in all companies, Peeple is initially focusing upon offering its people services to the following:

Smaller companies lacking a dedicated HR function and needing foundational support.

Organisations that may not require a full-time HR role but need specific HR services to maintain employee clarity, consistency, harmony and fairness.

Companies with established HR departments with in-house professionals who are time-constrained or overwhelmed.

As we look ahead, our strategic priorities will continue to centre on the following commitments, with the aim of delivering exceptional value and contributing to our clients' success over the coming years:

A personalised approach, tailored to each business's unique needs. We do not believe in a one-size-fits-all solution.

We offer access to experienced HR professionals with specialised knowledge and skills across the many areas of HR.

We streamline HR processes and procedures, saving time and resources.

Are there any projects/achievements of your company that you are exceptionally proud of?

It's the realisation of our dream – being in a position to reach out and impact as many people as possible. As HR partners we take immense pride in fostering meaningful relationships with our clients. Our primary goal is to assist them in enhancing their people relations, creating a win-win situation for both the organisation and its employees. Regardless of how we refer to our employees – be it human capital, staff, colleagues, personnel – it's essential to remember that they are, above all, PEOPLE. And people come with a diverse range of attributes and skills. The beauty lies in the uniqueness of each person; each is shaped by their different mix of attributes and skills, and their life experiences – THEIR STORIES. Business leaders might feel that they do not have the aptitude, or even the time to personalise relationships with their employees. Peeple assists in laying out the groundwork that will ingrain collaboration into the company's culture.

What in your opinion makes Malta an effective jurisdiction to set up a business?

There are several compelling reasons why Malta makes for an effective jurisdiction to establish a business. I will focus on a few that are meaningful to me. Being a full-fledged member of the EU, Malta provides businesses with unimpeded access to the EU's expansive single market. This means reduced regulatory hurdles and tariff-free trading within the EU, which can significantly facilitate business operations. From a regulatory standpoint, Malta strikes an effective balance between robustness and business-friendliness. It's notably advanced in its regulations in emerging fields like iGaming and blockchain technology, making it an attractive hub for businesses in these sectors. In terms of infrastructure, Malta stands strong with modern office spaces, efficient transport links, and excellent internet connectivity – a crucial component for any business in this digital age.

What kind of people/companies in the financial services community would you want to connect with?

Our services are not industry or field exclusive. Peeple's services are designed to meet the unique needs of any company that employs individuals and seeks quality HR services. This can range from assuming a comprehensive HR role, to providing select services based on the organisation's specific needs. Regardless of the company, we tailor our services to fit the company's size, culture, particular challenges, and the objectives they hope to achieve through our HR solutions. In other words, the industry does not limit the value we can add. A key understanding we bring to our work is that one size does not fit all. We recognise the speed at which work environments are evolving, resulting in rapidly shifting employee expectations and behaviours. This understanding does not deter us; rather it fuels our passion, inspires our adaptability, and motivates us to offer dynamic, responsive solutions.

Bio

Passionately dedicated to fostering strong employee relationships, Lucienne fervently believes in optimising business success through collaborative engagement. Her unwavering commitment is reflected in her two-decade-long professional journey, during which she has held management and HR leadership roles. Lucienne has a keen aptitude for cultivating high-performance, harmonious work environments that excel in achieving business objectives while simultaneously nurturing employees' growth and fulfilment. She is a vigorous proponent of continuous learning and demonstrates an ongoing commitment to her own personal and professional evolution and to that of the employees she works with.

