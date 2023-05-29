A message from our Global Chairman and CEO Making change meaningful

KPMG is at its best when our many thousands of people are working side by side with each other and our clients to solve problems, both big and small. We do it every day, bringing the best people, the most innovative technology, and all of our collective experience to help businesses, governments, non-governmental organizations and the communities in which we work.

Through Our Impact Plan, we turn the mirror on ourselves, which is why I am pleased to provide this annual update on our progress to meet our commitments. We analyze what we can and should be doing to meet our responsibility to help shape a better future by doing what we do best — solving problems to make lasting, meaningful change.

