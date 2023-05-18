Our Associate from Practice Group Banking and Finance, Real Estate and Property, Energy and Natural Resources, Environmental, Construction, Infrastructure, and Project, Shanaya Hamzaruddin Daya Zakir, has been selected as one of HukumOnline NeXGen Lawyers 2023 with the theme "The Future of Women Lawyers: Preparing For the Technology's Next Level".

In her work process, both in corporations and law firms, Shanaya acknowledges that technology plays an increasingly important role with its growing portion in recent years. Shanaya agrees that given technology's expanding influence in recent years, it plays an increasingly significant role in her work process in both enterprises and legal firms. She underlines that technology will not gain thinking and advocacy skills immediately.

Read her inspirational story at the following link:

