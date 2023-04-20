The MFSA has published an updated version of BR/09 on Measures Addressing Non-Performing Exposures and Forborne Exposures in order to provide for amendments to the quantitative requirements for non-performing exposures (such as the minimum coverage expectation paths) and in order to implement the following EBA Guidelines (i) the Guidelines on the application of the definition of default under Article 178 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (EBA/GL/2016/07); (ii) the Guidelines on credit institutions' credit risk management practices and accounting for expected credit losses (EBA/GL/2017/06); (iii) the Guidelines on management of non-performing and forborne exposures (EBA/GL/2018/06); and (iv) the Guidelines on disclosure of non-performing and forborne exposures (consolidated version) (EBA/GL/2018/10).

