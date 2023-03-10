Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is pleased to announce its sponsorship and support of the 2023 Legal 500 GC Powerlist Israel reception. Since 2013, Legal 500 has been instrumental in recognising those in-house lawyers who are driving business forward. Covering 40 regions, the Legal 500 GC Powerlist highlights the most influential in-house lawyers and legal teams in business today.

To be included in a Powerlist 'in-house' lawyers must be nominated by a law firm partner or 'in-house' counsel and demonstrate that they have been instrumental in one or more of the following:

Changing or forming opinions within their company or industry.

Developing brilliant technical solutions to complex issues.

Creating innovative structures to ensure that the in-house function is driving the business.

Providing a business working model that other corporate counsel should follow.

The 2023 Legal 500 GC Powerlist Israel reception will take place 7-10pm on Wednesday 22nd March 2023 at the offices of Israel's prestigious Herzog Fox & Neeman Law Firm in Tel-Aviv. Other sponsors of the event include International law firm- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and Anderson Legal Greece. Attendance is by invitation only, and Elias Neocleous & Co LLC would like to take this opportunity to wish our nominees the very best of luck and we hope to see them included in this year's list.

Our partners Elias Neocleous, Demetris Roti and Michael Pelosi will be attending the event, and look forward to discussing with our friends in Israel, any questions they may have about the Cyprus market, and the various incentives offered to businesses, especially those in the tech industry, seeking to establish operations in or through Cyprus.

For details of the event please visit the event website or contact Elias Neocleous or Michael Pelosi for more information.

