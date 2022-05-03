Tokyo Managing Partner Ken Siegel is the latest lawyer to be interviewed for the award-winning Lawyer on Air podcast, hosted by Catherine O'Connell.

Now in its third season, Lawyer on Air features inspirational inside stories from female lawyers in Japan. Ken is the first male guest to be interviewed on the podcast and he was invited to join season three because of his extensive experience working in the Japan legal market hiring, training, and championing female lawyers.

During the podcast, Catherine and Ken cover a wide range of topics including the importance of team diversity, tips for lawyers who want to advance their careers, and some predictions for future trends within the Tokyo legal market.

Listen to the podcast.

Originally published by Catherine O'Connell Law

