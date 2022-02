ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from Worldwide

The SaaS Support Model: The Shift From Your Traditional Support Approach Deloitte The move from traditional on-premises HR solutions to software as a service (SaaS) and cloud-based HR applications has resulted in changes to the way these solutions are hosted and implemented.

Building A Path For The Next Generation Of Businesswomen (Video) Elias Neocleous & Co LLC Following their selection all the women have been interviewed about their careers to date and their thoughts about the future of women in business.

A New Plan To Attract Skilled Workforce, Innovation, Investors And Companies P. Constantinou & Co. Ltd The new proposals take into consideration best practices from other European countries and aim to establish Cyprus as a Sustainable Business and Trade center of the broader Middle Eastern region and Europe.

Finnish REIT Legislation Approved By the EU Commission Borenius Attorneys Ltd The Finnish Act on Real Estate Investment Funds has been in force since 1998 (1173/1997).

Belgium's National Recovery And Resilience Plan To Stimulate Transition Towards A More Sustainable, Smart And Inclusive Economy Bird & Bird The NextGenerationEU ("NGEU") represents the largest package of economic stimulus measures launched by the European Union to boost the recovery of the European economies after the Covid-19 outbreak.