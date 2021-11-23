The Bermudian's 2021 crop of Rising Stars is an impressive group of young people with limitless passion and an infectious drive for success, and together they prove that Bermuda's future shines very bright.

Nine Rising Stars, all under the age of 30, were recognized by The Bermudian Magazine.

See below Melissa's interview with the magazine.

Melissa Rodrigues McBeath

Age: 29

Industry: Corporate & Trust Services

Position: Compliance Manager

Place of employment: Appleby Global Services Ltd

Number of years working: 6

Education: Bachelor of Business from St. Francis Xavier University

Why did you choose to be a part of the compliance industry?

The best part is that each day is an adventure. The industry and the wider environment as a whole are constantly changing which enables room for growth and further education. It provides the constant question "how do we adapt to change?" and provides opportunities to problem solve.

What is your loftiest ambition?

To one day become Chief Risk Officer.

What is the best part about working for Appleby?

The best part about working for Appleby Global Services (AGS) is the people. Not only do I work with talented and knowledgeable industry experts, but they are also very supportive, helpful and caring individuals. It has also been amazing to experience Appleby Global Services in its first two years of business which has enabled me to be a part of something special and help contribute to the growth of business.

Click for more: https://www.thebermudian.com/people/our-2021-rising-stars/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.