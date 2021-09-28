Uzbekistan:
Uzbekistan Improves Its Position In The Competitive Industrial Performance Index By The End Of 2021
28 September 2021
GRATA International
Uzbekistan ranked 94th in the annual country report
“Competitive Industrial Performance Index 2021”
published by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization
(UNIDO).
Compared to the previous year, the country improved its rating
by one position and remained among the countries with a medium-low
quintile of development.
Moreover, according to the regional distribution of the rating,
Uzbekistan took 11th place among 22 countries of Central and West
Asia, and 5th place among the CIS countries.
