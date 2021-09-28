ARTICLE

Uzbekistan: Uzbekistan Improves Its Position In The Competitive Industrial Performance Index By The End Of 2021

Uzbekistan ranked 94th in the annual country report “Competitive Industrial Performance Index 2021” published by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Compared to the previous year, the country improved its rating by one position and remained among the countries with a medium-low quintile of development.

Moreover, according to the regional distribution of the rating, Uzbekistan took 11th place among 22 countries of Central and West Asia, and 5th place among the CIS countries.

