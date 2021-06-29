ARTICLE

This Portuguese language episode of the PLMJ Foundation's podcast focuses on the magazine's 18 years of existence and its programmatic evolution. We also look at the project and genesis of the "Afropolitanos" concept and the PLMJ Foundation's connection to the magazine as well as its contextualisation on the Lusophone art scene in the year of its 20th anniversary. This conversation features Elsa Garcia and António Neu, founders and directors of the contemporary art magazine UMBIGO, together with researcher and curator António Pinto Ribeiro, who is the author of the curatorial project "Afropolitanos" in this edition. The debate is moderated by Tiago Peixoto, from the PLMJ Foundation team.

To view the podcast please click here.

