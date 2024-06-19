UPCOMING WEBINAR: Beyond Borders: Strategic Approaches To Complex Disputes

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Date: 18 September 2024

Time: 3:00 PM UTC

Duration: 60 min

Language: English

Format: Online

Effective dispute resolution strategies are essential. We'll delve into the role of third-party funding in litigation and arbitration, exploring how it enhances access to justice and levels the playing field in disputes of varying complexities, including class actions.

Shareholder disputes are a key focus, examining common sources of conflict among stakeholders and best practices for achieving solutions that safeguard business continuity and shareholder value. M&A transactions present unique challenges, and we'll share strategies and case studies illustrating effective negotiation and arbitration techniques to mitigate risks and optimize outcomes.

Moving forward, our exploration extends to space arbitration, a frontier in dispute resolution. We'll analyze the legal frameworks and mechanisms for resolving disputes in the expanding space sector, offering insights into navigating this emerging field.

Environmental concerns intersect with investment arbitration, reflecting heightened awareness of sustainability and corporate responsibility. We'll examine how environmental factors influence investment disputes, exploring landmark cases and strategies that align economic interests with environmental stewardship.

We'll discuss the current crises in EU arbitration, including regulatory changes, Brexit implications, and evolving judicial interpretations within the European Union. Our experts will provide perspectives on navigating these complexities and adapting strategies for robust dispute resolution frameworks across EU jurisdictions.

We aim to showcase our expertise and offer practical insights applicable across various sectors. Whether you're a legal practitioner, corporate executive, government official, or academic researcher, this webinar promises to deepen your understanding of global dispute resolution dynamics and equip you with actionable strategies for effective resolution in today's interconnected world.