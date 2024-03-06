ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Date: 20 March 2024

Time: 8:00 AM UTC

Duration: 60 min

Language: English

Format: Online

Welcome to this webinar in association with Anggraeni and Partners and an expert panel from Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration (SCMA), who will provide a comprehensive guide to arbitration practices in Indonesia and Singapore.



Arbitration has seen a significant rise in Indonesia, making the understanding of arbitration clauses crucial for legal practitioners, businesses, and stakeholders. Our webinar aims to demystify the process of drafting these clauses, highlighting the challenges and important elements such as the arbitration seat, choice of rules, number of arbitrators, and language.



We'll also discuss the role of arbitration institutions like the Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration (SCMA), which provides model arbitration clauses to simplify the drafting process. Insights from SCMA's practices will offer valuable lessons for the Indonesian context.



The webinar aims to provide an overview of requirements in drafting arbitration clauses in Indonesia, discuss best practices from SCMA, raise awareness of SCMA Rules and model clauses, offer practical tips for drafting effective clauses, and highlight our firm's expertise in arbitration.



The webinar will feature presentations by experts in arbitration and contract law, followed by a Q&A session. Join us to enhance your arbitration skills, gain insights into best practices, and learn from the experts.