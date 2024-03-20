ARTICLE

It is perhaps an aphorism to say that no disputes are the same.

But nonetheless, there are some common issues that frequently bedevil complex construction disputes.

Some of these issues arise at the stage when contracts are entered into, such as disputes arising out of and in connection with the interpretation of arbitration clauses. Others arise at the point in time when construction works are being carried out, such as issues relating to defective workmanship or extensions of time. And yet others arise at the point in time when the proverbial construction dust has settled, and long after the project team has left the company.

In this short one-hour webinar, Tan Tian Luh, a Senior Accredited Specialist (Building & Construction), Singapore Academy of Law, will weigh in on some of these common issues.

Among others, Tian Luh will discuss briefly on the importance of examining the arbitration clause in construction contracts, the considerations involved in bringing a claim for arbitration, as well as the use of experts for construction disputes.

There will also be a Q&A session at the end of the webinar, where participants can engage and comment on the issues raised.

