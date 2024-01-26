ARTICLE

Worldwide: Webinar: The Spectrum Of Interim Relief In Arbitration: Navigating Interim Measures And Judicial Support In Spain

This webinar offers a comprehensive insight into the application of interim measures in arbitration, with a specific focus on Spanish jurisdiction. We will explore how these measures can be requested and obtained at different stages of the arbitration process from the arbitrators or the Courts.

The first part focuses on obtaining interim measures from Spanish courts in support of arbitration. We will analyze how courts can intervene to support the arbitration process and how these requests can be efficiently managed.

Next, we will delve into the process of requesting interim measures directly from arbitrators during an arbitration. We will look into how these measures can be implemented in Spain, addressing both challenges and strategies to ensure their effectiveness.

We will then examine emergency arbitration measures, a critical scenario where speed and effectiveness are paramount. We will discuss the procedures before the CIAM and analyze how these delicate situations are handled from both practical and legal perspectives.

Our panel of speakers will share real-life experiences and practical tips, providing attendees with a deep, applicable understanding of these topics. The seminar is aimed at lawyers, arbitration practitioners, and professionals interested in arbitration and litigation.

Join us for a detailed analysis and enriching discussions on interim measures in arbitration and how to navigate these complex waters in the Spanish legal context.

