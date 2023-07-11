ARTICLE

A panel of expert speakers will discuss recent trends in international arbitration law, practice, and procedure across the MENA region in light of the current economic and geopolitical conditions.

Specific issues covered will include:

The impact of inflation on businesses, and their disputes (including price escalation clauses)

Parallel proceedings and alternative procedures to save costs and minimise risk

The risks and pitfalls of enforcing arbitral awards in the MENA region

Geopolitical considerations

