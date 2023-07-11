Worldwide:
Webinar: Hot Topics In International Arbitration Practice & Procedure In The MENA Region
11 July 2023
Ghaffari International Disputes LTD
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
A panel of expert speakers will discuss recent trends in
international arbitration law, practice, and procedure across the
MENA region in light of the current economic and geopolitical
conditions.
Specific issues covered will include:
- The impact of inflation on businesses, and their disputes
(including price escalation clauses)
- Parallel proceedings and alternative procedures to save costs
and minimise risk
- The risks and pitfalls of enforcing arbitral awards in the MENA
region
- Geopolitical considerations
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Worldwide
Tantular: The Final Chapter
Baker & Partners
The long running dispute in the Tantular litigation has finally reached the Privy Council and some crucial questions about the interaction between Jersey trusts...
Change Of Governing Law And The Resettlement Of Trusts
Conyers
A recent decision of the Bermuda Supreme Court has dealt with the question of whether a change of governing law of a trust and disapplication of the rule against perpetuities will result in a resettlement of the trust.