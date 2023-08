ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Egypt

An Overview Of The Newly Enacted Arbitration And Mediation Act, 2023 SimmonsCooper Partners Arbitration serves as the guiding light that leads conflicting parties towards the shores of resolution, nurturing an environment of harmony, equity, and righteousness in a world where conflicts frequently pose...

Appeal Courts Deal Double Blow For Sekunjalo Group Of Companies ENSafrica A year ago, the Eastern Cape High Court dismissed an urgent application in which Talhado Fishing Enterprises Proprietary Limited, an entity linked to the Sekunjalo Group...

How To Appeal A Judgement In Nigeria – The Appellate Procedure In Nigeria Resolution Law Firm Appealing a judgment is simply a process of inviting a higher court than the lower court, which adjudicated and gave judgment on a matter to review such decision.

Can You Dismiss An Employee For Failing A Polygraph Test? Consolidated Employers Organisation Polygraph tests are often used by Employers when contemplating disciplinary action. However, the age-old questions must be asked, "Can an Employer dismiss an Employee solely for failing a polygraph test?

Defamation And The Law In Nigeria Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) Defamation, in law, is the act of communicating false statements about a person that result in damage to that person's reputation.