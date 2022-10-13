ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The seminar will focus on how to conduct arbitration in the Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland), the content of the relevant arbitration laws, the courts role in supporting arbitration and the Rules from the relevant Arbitration Institutes in the Nordics.

Furthermore, the seminar will focus on the (internationally) less known procedural framework in the Nordic countries as they are relevant when considering the Nordic countries as a choice for the seat of an international arbitration.

The Nordic countries are not civil law countries but a hybrid between civil law and common law thus providing a legal tradition and procedural rules that international parties try to achieve supported by various guidelines on international arbitration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.