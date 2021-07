ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from Egypt

Environment Law In Nigeria Aluko & Oyebode The basis of environmental policy in Nigeria is contained in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Grounds For Divorce In Ghana: - The Basics Legalstone Solicitors LLP The Matrimonial Causes Act, 1971 (Act 367) governs the current law on divorce in Ghana. The law provides that, a petition for divorce may be presented to the court by either party to a marriage.

The Companies And Allied Matters Act 2020 - What You Need To Know - Part 5 – Share Capital Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie The Companies and Allied Matters Act Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 was initially made law in Nigeria in 1990 as a decree of the military government.

The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB): Top 20 Changes You Should Know! PwC Nigeria The PIB seeks to provide legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian Petroleum Industry and development of Host Communities.

Administration Of Taxes In Nigeria Strachan Partners Tax administration in Nigeria is vested in the three tiers of government.