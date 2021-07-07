ARTICLE

The operation of Part II of the Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Act 2020 ("the Temporary Measures Act") which is due to expire on 30 June 2021 has been extended from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021 pursuant to the Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) (Extension of Operation) (No. 2) Order 2021 which was gazetted earlier today.1

In essence, Part II of the Temporary Measures Act provides, inter alia, that:

the inability of any party to perform any contractual obligation arising from any of the categories of contracts specified in the Schedule to Part II of the Temporary Measures Act ("scheduled contract") due to the measures prescribed, made or taken under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 ("the PCID Act") to control or prevent the spread of Covid-19 shall not give rise to any other party exercising his rights under the contract; and any dispute in respect of any inability of any party to perform any contractual obligation arising from any scheduled contract due to the measures prescribed, made or taken under the PCID Act to control or prevent the spread of Covid-19 may be settled by way of mediation.

1. This is the third time that the operation of Part II of the Temporary Measures Act has been extended. The first and second extensions were made pursuant to the Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) (Extension of Operation) Order 2020 and the T emporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) (Extension of Operation) Order 2021 respectively.

